PJ Harvey to Score ‘All About Eve’ Stage Adaptation

PJ Harvey will provide the score for an upcoming stage adaptation of the classic 1950 film All About Eve. The adaptation has booked a three-month run at London’s Noel Coward Theatre beginning February 2nd.

The Academy Award for Best Picture-winning All About Eve, itself an adaptation of the play The Wisdom of Eve, starred Bette Davis as a Broadway star and Anne Baxter as a young fan of the actress. In the London staging, Gillian Anderson will take on the Bette Davis role while Baby Driver‘s Lily James will portray the adoring fan.

Harvey previously provided the scores to documentaries like 2005’s Ukrajina and Towards Mathilde, as well as the 2016 play The Nest.

Tickets for All About Eve’s limited engagement go on sale September 28th at the adaptation’s website.

Harvey, who celebrated the 25th anniversary of her landmark 1993 LP Rid of Me earlier this year, last released her The Hope Six Demolition Project in 2016.