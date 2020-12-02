 PJ Harvey's 'A Dog Called Money' Doc Gets Streaming Premiere - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Taylor Swift Drops Her First Re-Recorded Song — in an Ad for Match
Home Music Music News

PJ Harvey’s ‘A Dog Called Money’ Doc Gets Streaming Premiere Ahead of Wide Release

Livestream event will feature introduction from director Seamus Murphy

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

PJ Harvey

Courtesy of Seamus Murphy / A Dog Called Money

The PJ Harvey documentary, A Dog Called Money, will have a North American streaming premiere December 7th before arriving on video-on-demand platforms.

Independent distributor Abramorama will host the streaming premiere on Maestro, the same interactive platform Billie Eilish used for her Where Do We Go? livestream concert. The premiere will start at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and feature an introduction from director Seamus Murphy. Tickets are on sale for $12.

Following the premiere, A Dog Called Money will open at the Film Forum theater in New York City December 9th. A full wide release on VOD platforms is set for December 11th.

A Dog Called Money chronicles the making of Harvey’s 2016 album The Hope Six Demolition Project and it had its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival in February 2019. Along with capturing the recording process for the album, the film documents Harvey and Murphy’s travels in Afghanistan, Kosovo, and Washington D.C.

Earlier this year, Harvey began a massive reissue campaign covering her entire back catalog and her two collaborative albums with John Parish. Each album features a bonus disc of demos as well.

In This Article: PJ Harvey

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1346: Musicians on Musicians: Paul McCartney & Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.