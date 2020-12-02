PJ Harvey’s ‘A Dog Called Money’ Doc Gets Streaming Premiere Ahead of Wide Release

The PJ Harvey documentary, A Dog Called Money, will have a North American streaming premiere December 7th before arriving on video-on-demand platforms.

Independent distributor Abramorama will host the streaming premiere on Maestro, the same interactive platform Billie Eilish used for her Where Do We Go? livestream concert. The premiere will start at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and feature an introduction from director Seamus Murphy. Tickets are on sale for $12.

Following the premiere, A Dog Called Money will open at the Film Forum theater in New York City December 9th. A full wide release on VOD platforms is set for December 11th.

A Dog Called Money chronicles the making of Harvey’s 2016 album The Hope Six Demolition Project and it had its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival in February 2019. Along with capturing the recording process for the album, the film documents Harvey and Murphy’s travels in Afghanistan, Kosovo, and Washington D.C.

Earlier this year, Harvey began a massive reissue campaign covering her entire back catalog and her two collaborative albums with John Parish. Each album features a bonus disc of demos as well.