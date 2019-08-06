Pixies Unveil Eerie Animated Video for ‘Catfish Kate’

The Pixies have released a new song “Catfish Kate” accompanied by an animated video. The track is the second single off their seventh album Beneath the Eyrie, out September 13th via BMG. They released the first single, “On Graveyard Hill,” earlier this summer.

Created by Neirin Best and Lianne Pierce of Crank! Collective, who previously made the band’s video for “Tenement Song” in 2016, the animated clip features a blonde-haired woman traveling through the mountains, kneeling over a river trying to catch a catfish for dinner — only to have the giant creature pull her into the water and drag her through another realm. “Where is my angel fallen down at the river bottom and will she get away?” Black Francis sings along Paz Lenchantin’s fuzzy bass line. “Where is my Blackfoot blossom is she just playing possum who lives another day?”

In June, the Pixies launched a 12-episode weekly podcast called “It’s a Pixies Podcast.” Hosted by music journalist Tony Fletcher — who wrote biographies on R.E.M. and the Who’s late drummer Keith Moon — the podcast documents the recording process of Beneath the Eyrie. Episode seven will be released on Thursday, August 8th.

The Pixies will kick off a world tour in support of their new LP on August 31st at the Cure’s Daydream Festival in Pasadena, California. They’ll hit the U.K. and Europe during the fall, wrapping up in La Coruna, Spain on October 26th. They have nothing booked from then until February 2020 when they fly to Japan, so a North American leg is possible.

Beneath the Eyrie is available for preorder.