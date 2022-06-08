Pixies Let Out a Late-Night Howl on New Song ‘There’s a Moon On’

Pixies add a bit of late-night psychedelia to their alt-rock bona fides on their new song, “There’s a Moon On.” The track will appear on the group’s next album, Doggerel, out Sept. 30.

“There’s a Moon On” boasts a shuffling rock groove and plenty of crunchy guitars, though there’s a uniquely eerie and uncanny bent to the tune. “Don’t like to fight don’t like to spit,” sings Black Francis, “Don’t like a steak with no pepper on it/No, I don’t like to spit and I don’t like to fight/Don’t like to be alone on a full moon night.”

“There’s a Moon On” is the Pixies’ second song of 2022 following “Human Crime,” which was released back in March. But only “There’s a Moon On” will appear on Doggerel, which follows the band’s 2019 album, Beneath the Eyrie. The band announced the new LP earlier this week, sharing a short documentary that offered a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the LP at Guilford Sound studio in Guilford, Vermont.

After announcing Doggerel and releasing “There’s a Moon On,” the Pixies will close out their busy week with a special “bonus episode” of their It’s a Pixies Podcast. The new episode, out June 10, will find the band discussing their new music and recounting the rather harrowing story of how their 2020 Australian tour was cut short by the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.