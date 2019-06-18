×
Pixies Unveil Recording Process in ‘It’s a Pixies Podcast’ Trailer

Podcast will feature Beneath the Eyrie recording process, interviews conducted by journalist Tony Fletcher

When Pixies set out to record their latest album, Beneath the Eyrie, last December, they decided to do something unprecedented: They taped their entire process in the studio, including songwriting, recording and mixing the music for the record, and allowed British music journalist Tony Fletcher to witness the whole thing.

That project got turned into “It’s a Pixies Podcast.” The 12-episode series dives into the making of Beneath the Eyrie and will feature demos, interviews and snippets of downtime in their studio, Dreamland Recordings near Woodstock, NY. Fletcher will narrate the series, which will feature interviews between him and the band members as well as with album producer Tony Dalgety. The series debuts June 27th, with a new episode each week leading up to the release of Beneath the Eyrie on September 13th.

 

Pixies previously released the lead single from the album, “On Graveyard Hill.” Last year, they released a 30th anniversary reissue of their acclaimed 1988 debut Surfer Rosa.

