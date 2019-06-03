Pixies Detail New Album, Release First New Song ‘On Graveyard Hill’

Pixies have announced their first album in three years, Beneath the Eyrie, out September 13th. The band also shared the spooky lead single, “On Graveyard Hill,” with an animated visual.

Per a press release, Pixies’ eighth studio album will feature 12 songs dealing with “witches, Daniel Boone, misfits” and other haunted subject matters. It was produced by Tom Dalgety, who was nominated for a Best Rock Album Grammy this year for his production on the Ghost album Prequelle, and a Best Rock Song nomination for Prequelle track “Rats.”

Pixies will also debut a 12-episode podcast titled It’s a Pixies Podcast (formerly titled Past Is Prologue, Pixies) on June 27th; each episode will dive into the songwriting, recording and production of each track on Beneath the Eyrie. The podcast will be narrated and hosted by British music journalist Tony Fletcher.

The band kicks off a world tour in support of Beneath the Eyrie on August 31st, at The Cure’s Daydream Festival in Pasadena, California, before playing in Europe and the U.K. throughout the fall. More U.S. tour dates have yet to be announced.