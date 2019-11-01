Hear the Pixies on Their New Album and Alt-Rock’s Golden Age

The Pixies — frontman Black Francis, bassist Paz Lenchantin, drummer David Lovering, and guitarist Joey Santiago — sit down with Andy Greene to discuss their new album Beneath the Eyrie and their whole career in a new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast.

Among many other topics, they discussed playing their very first concert (Boston, 1986), the perils of opening for U2 on a 1992 leg of the Zoo TV tour, the very smooth experience of opening for Weezer earlier this year, the difficulties of introducing new music to an audience hungry for nostalgia, the creation of their classic song “Where Is My Mind,” and bringing new bassist Lenchantin into the fold.

To hear the entire career-spanning interview, press play below

