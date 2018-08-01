Pixies Announce Massive 30th Anniversary ‘Surfer Rosa’ Reissue

Pixies will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their groundbreaking 1988 debut LP Surfer Rosa with a massive reissue.

The 3LP or 3CD Come On Pilgrim… It’s Surfer Rosa pairs the Pixies’ first album – one of Rolling Stone‘s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time – with their 1987 EP Come On Pilgrim as well as an unreleased concert from the era, Live From The Fallout Shelter. The radio concert that first aired in late 1986 on WJUL-FM in Lowell, MA marks one of the band’s earliest recordings.

The band’s designer Vaughan Oliver also worked on the reissue to reinterpret his artwork while also utilizing Simon Larbalestier’s original photographs.

Come On Pilgrim… It’s Surfer Rosa, out September 28th and available for pre-order now, comes in three formats: a 3CD and a 3LP version pressed on gold vinyl that both come with a soft-back booklet, and a limited edition deluxe 3LP version pressed on clear vinyl with a hard-back book, lyric booklet, art book and more.

To mark Surfer Rosa‘s 30th anniversary, Pixies have scheduled a five-night residency at London’s Roundhouse this October, where they will play Come On Pilgrim and Surfer Rosa in their entirety.

Come On Pilgrim… It’s Surfer Rosa Track List

Come On Pilgrim

Caribou Vamos (pilgrim) Isla De Encanta Ed Is Dead The Holiday Song Nimrod’s Son I’ve Been Tired Levitate Me

SURFER ROSA

Bone Machine Break My Body Something Against You Broken Face Gigantic River Euphrates Where Is My Mind? Cactus Tony’s Theme Oh My Golly! Vamos (Surfer Rosa) I’m Amazed Brick Is Red

LIVE FROM THE FALLOUT SHELTER