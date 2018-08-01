Rolling Stone

Pixies Announce Massive 30th Anniversary ‘Surfer Rosa’ Reissue

‘Come On Pilgrim… It’s Surfer Rosa’ also boasts band’s 1987 debut EP and unreleased 1986 radio concert

The Pixies (Black Francis, Kim Deal, David Lovering and Joey Santiago) photographed in California in June 1988.

Steve Double/Camera Press/Redux

Pixies will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their groundbreaking 1988 debut LP Surfer Rosa with a massive reissue.

The 3LP or 3CD Come On Pilgrim… It’s Surfer Rosa pairs the Pixies’ first album – one of Rolling Stone‘s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time – with their 1987 EP Come On Pilgrim as well as an unreleased concert from the era, Live From The Fallout Shelter. The radio concert that first aired in late 1986 on WJUL-FM in Lowell, MA marks one of the band’s earliest recordings.

The band’s designer Vaughan Oliver also worked on the reissue to reinterpret his artwork while also utilizing Simon Larbalestier’s original photographs.

Come On Pilgrim… It’s Surfer Rosa, out September 28th and available for pre-order now, comes in three formats: a 3CD and a 3LP version pressed on gold vinyl that both come with a soft-back booklet, and a limited edition deluxe 3LP version pressed on clear vinyl with a hard-back book, lyric booklet, art book and more.

To mark Surfer Rosa‘s 30th anniversary, Pixies have scheduled a five-night residency at London’s Roundhouse this October, where they will play Come On Pilgrim and Surfer Rosa in their entirety.

Come On Pilgrim… It’s Surfer Rosa Track List

Come On Pilgrim

  1. Caribou
  2. Vamos (pilgrim)
  3. Isla De Encanta
  4. Ed Is Dead
  5. The Holiday Song
  6. Nimrod’s Son
  7. I’ve Been Tired
  8. Levitate Me

SURFER ROSA

  1. Bone Machine
  2. Break My Body
  3. Something Against You
  4. Broken Face
  5. Gigantic
  6. River Euphrates
  7. Where Is My Mind?
  8. Cactus
  9. Tony’s Theme
  10. Oh My Golly!
  11. Vamos (Surfer Rosa)
  12. I’m Amazed
  13. Brick Is Red

LIVE FROM THE FALLOUT SHELTER

  1. Holiday Song
  2. I’m Amazed
  3. Rock A My Soul
  4. Isla De Encanta
  5. Caribou
  6. Broken Face
  7. Subbacultcha
  8. Build High
  9. Ed Is Dead
  10. Nimrod’s Son
  11. Down To The Well
  12. I’ve Been Tired
  13. Boom Chicka Boom
  14. Vamos
  15. In Heaven
  16. Pixies Interview * (CD only)

