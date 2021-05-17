 St. Vincent, Erykah Badu, Phoebe Bridgers to Headline Pitchfork Fest - Rolling Stone
St. Vincent, Erykah Badu, Phoebe Bridgers to Headline Pitchfork Music Festival 2021

Three-day event in Chicago will also feature Big Thief, Animal Collective, Flying Lotus, Angel Olsen, Kim Gordon, and Danny Brown

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

pitchfork festival lineup chicago st vincent erykah badu phoebe bridgers

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Rich Fury/Getty Images

St. Vincent, Erykah Badu, and Phoebe Bridgers will headline the 2021 Pitchfork Music Festival, taking place September 10th through 12th at Union Park in Chicago.

Bridgers will headline the first day of the festival, September 10th, which will also boast performances from Big Thief, Animal Collective, Yaeji, Black Midi, Kelly Lee Owens, Hop Along, and Dogleg. Early 2000s indie rock favorites the Fiery Furnaces are also booked to play their first show in a decade.

Day two, September 11th, will boast St. Vincent, Angel Olsen, Kim Gordon, Ty Segall and Freedom Band, Waxahatchee, Jay Electronica, Jamila Woods, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Bartees Strange, and Faye Webster. Pitchfork Fest will close on September 12th with Badu, Flying Lotus, Thundercat, Danny Brown, Cat Power, Caroline Polachek, Yves Tumor, the Weather Station, Andy Shauf, and more.

A full lineup is available on the Pitchfork Fest website, where tickets are also on sale now. Three-day passes are priced at $195 while single-day passes are $90 (several “upgrade” packages with special amenities are also available). Should the festival be postponed or rescheduled due to Covid-19, ticket buyers will be able to either keep their passes or request a refund.

In terms of Covid-19 safety guidelines, Pitchfork Music Festival said it will adhere to Chicago’s Covid-19 protocol and keep attendees updated as federal, state, and local regulations change.

In This Article: Erykah Badu, Phoebe Bridgers, Pitchfork Music Festival, St. Vincent

