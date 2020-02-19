 Pitchfork Music Fest 2020: The National, Yeah Yeah Yeahs to Headline - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next Grimes Watches the World Burn on 'Miss Anthropocene' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

The National, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Run the Jewels Tapped for Pitchfork Music Festival

Phoebe Bridgers, Kim Gordon, Waxahatchee and more will perform at Chicago’s Union Park

By
Angie Martoccio

Staff Writer

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All
Run The Jewels, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The National

The National, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Run the Jewels and more will perform at the 2020 Pitchfork Music Festival on July 17th in Chicago.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (2), Richard Isaac/Shutterstock

The National, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Run the Jewels will headline the 2020 Pitchfork Music Festival. Held on July 17th through the 19th at Chicago’s Union Park, the festival will celebrate its 15-year anniversary.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs will kick off the festival on Friday. Angel Olsen, Waxahatchee, Hop Along, Jehnny Beth, Tim Hecker and The Konoyo Ensemble will also perform. Saturday will feature Run the Jewels, in addition to Sharon Van Etten, Tierra Whack, Thundercat and Cat Power. The National will close out on Sunday, as well as Phoebe Bridgers, Big Thief, Caroline Polachek and Faye Webster.

“For the 15th anniversary of Pitchfork Music Festival, we’re excited to showcase musicians who have been formative to our readers and pivotal to their respective communities,” Pitchfork editor-in-chief Puja Patel said in a statement. “It’s in Pitchfork’s DNA to seek out rising talent and the best new music out there, and this year’s lineup exemplifies that across all three days. We always hope that fans will come to see their favorite band and leave the weekend having found a new one as well.”

Tickets are on sale now, with three-day passes at $185 and day passes at $75.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.