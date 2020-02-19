The National, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Run the Jewels Tapped for Pitchfork Music Festival

The National, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Run the Jewels will headline the 2020 Pitchfork Music Festival. Held on July 17th through the 19th at Chicago’s Union Park, the festival will celebrate its 15-year anniversary.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs will kick off the festival on Friday. Angel Olsen, Waxahatchee, Hop Along, Jehnny Beth, Tim Hecker and The Konoyo Ensemble will also perform. Saturday will feature Run the Jewels, in addition to Sharon Van Etten, Tierra Whack, Thundercat and Cat Power. The National will close out on Sunday, as well as Phoebe Bridgers, Big Thief, Caroline Polachek and Faye Webster.

“For the 15th anniversary of Pitchfork Music Festival, we’re excited to showcase musicians who have been formative to our readers and pivotal to their respective communities,” Pitchfork editor-in-chief Puja Patel said in a statement. “It’s in Pitchfork’s DNA to seek out rising talent and the best new music out there, and this year’s lineup exemplifies that across all three days. We always hope that fans will come to see their favorite band and leave the weekend having found a new one as well.”

Tickets are on sale now, with three-day passes at $185 and day passes at $75.