Pitchfork Music Festival Canceled Due to COVID-19

The 2020 Pitchfork Music Festival has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival was set to celebrate its 15th anniversary July 17th through the 19th at Chicago’s Union Park with headlining sets from the National, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Run the Jewels. Additional performers included Angel Olsen, Waxahatchee, Sharon Van Etten, Tierra Whack, Thundercat, Phoebe Bridgers, Big Thief and Caroline Polacheck.

In a statement, Pitchfork said ticket holders would be contacted via e-mail about refund options.

“It can be pretty daunting to think about the future of live music right now, but know that we are fully committed to bringing Pitchfork Music Festival back in 2021, if the public health situation allows for it,” the festival said. “In the meantime, we urge everyone to follow local health department guidelines. We are in this together, and, if we all do our part, we’ll celebrate next year in person.”

Pitchfork Fest is the latest festival to be canceled because of the coronavirus, following the Newport Folk and Jazz festivals, Firefly and Glastonbury in the U.K. Other major festivals, such as Bonnaroo and Coachella, have been postponed until the fall. The decision to cancel Pitchfork could end up being a bad omen for Chicago’s other major music event, Lollapalooza, which, as of now, is still scheduled to take place July 30th through August 2nd.