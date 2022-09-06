Pitbull Scheduled to Open 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Pitbull will kick off the star-studded lineup for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival as the opening performer for the event, taking place Sept. 23 and 24 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Mr. Worldwide joins a slate of other main stage performers, including Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Nicki Minaj, Avril Lavigne, Morgan Wallen, Lionel Richie, Black Eyed Peas, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Sam Smith, The Black Keys, LL Cool J, and Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo.

The CW will broadcast both nights of the Ryan Seacrest-hosted festival as a televised special in October following the exclusive livestream hosted on the CW app and official website.

Ahead of the stacked main events, the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival will host a collection of performances at AREA15 in Las Vegas as part of the iHeartRadio Music Festival Daytime Stage. Its current lineup includes 5 Seconds of Summer, Big Time Rush, Girl in Red, Lauv, Chlöe, Willow, and Chase Rice. Latto, Carly Pearce, Ryan Hurd, GAYLE, Lauren Spencer-Smith, and Maggie Rogers will also perform, in addition to another appearance from Lavigne.