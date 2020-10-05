Pitbull Sets Two Pay-Per-View Concerts for National Hispanic Heritage Month

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Rapper Pitbull is teaming up with the live streaming and podcast platform, LivexLive, for two special concerts, set to stream online over the next two weekends in October. The first concert in Pitbull’s “Live and Timeless” event takes place this Saturday, October 10th at 8:00 p.m. ET, coinciding with the last weekend of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Tickets to the pay-per-view event start at $14.99 and are available through FITE TV. The ticket gets you instant access to the show, which LivexLive says promises to be “an experience that will allow fans from all over the world to dance and party in their living rooms or backyards while enjoying a safe viewing of the global sensation, Mr. Worldwide.”

The second concert takes place Saturday, October 17th at 8:00 p.m. ET and is also available to stream online through FITE TV. A special two-night pack that gets you access to both shows costs just $19.99 (see all ticket options here).

The events will be streamed live from Pitbull’s SLAM! Charter School in Miami. Pitbull has created more than 10 charter schools around the country to date, with a special focus on sports and the arts. The rapper had originally planned to host a concert as an in-person celebration for graduates and teachers in his Dade Country charter schools, but the rise of the coronavirus pandemic quickly shifted the event online.

LiveXLive is the exclusive producer for “Live and Timeless,” which will only be available to stream live (I.e. no replays or on-demand viewing). Both shows will feature unique setlists, and are expected to see Pitbull performing both Spanish and English-language tracks from his extensive discography. Organizers have promised “additional surprises” for each show as well.

“The pay-per-view concert is going to be a good time [and] it will allow fans around the globe to escape, especially with everything that’s happening in the world right now,” Pitbull says, in a press release. “We are going to get loose, wild and off the chain, Dale!”

This is the first-ever global live stream concert by Pitbull, who’s been making the most out of this time in quarantine. In addition to releasing a new single, featuring Becky G and De La Ghetto, the noted entrepreneur was recently announced as the new celebrity ambassador and “strategic advisor” for Espanita Tequila.