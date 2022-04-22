PinkPantheress, Willow Hit the Club in ‘Where You Are’ Video

PinkPantheress and Willow have teamed up for a new single, “Where You Are,” along with a music video directed by BRTHR. The track was produced by PinkPantheress, Mura Masa and Skrillex, and samples Paramore’s 2005 song, “Never Let This Go.”

The hazy video sees the duo navigating a nightclub while dealing with heartbreak, as the pair trade vocals. They join forces on the chorus, singing, “I don’t know what to do/I wish that I’d never met you.”

“I had a lot of fun writing this song,” PinkPantheress noted in a statement. “It took loads of attempts to get it right, but this is probably my proudest work to date, and I’m super happy for everyone to hear it.”

In February, PinkPantheress appeared alongside Lil Uzi Vert and Shygirl on Mura Masa’s single “Bbycakes,” a reworking of 3 Of A Kind’s 2004 hit, “Babycakes.” She is preparing to head out on her debut U.S. tour, and will also support Halsey on several dates. The singer will also appear at several music festivals for the first time, including Reading & Leeds, Primavera Sound, and Lollapalooza.

Willow, meanwhile, recently joined Camila Cabello for a performance of “Psychofreak” on Saturday Night Live. Her latest solo single, “Purge,” featuring Siiickbrain, dropped earlier this month.