PinkPanthress Expands Celebrated Debut ‘To Hell With It’ With New Remixes

PinkPantheress has released a new collection of remixes of every song off her celebrated 2021 breakthrough, To Hell With It.

To Hell With It: Remixes is out Friday, Jan. 28, via Elektra/Parlophone records, and it features at least one remix of every song on the project, although some tracks — like “Pain,” “I Must Apologise,” and “All My Friends Know” — got two. The remix album features contributions from Flume, Powfu, Nia Archives, WondaGurl, Sango, Sam Gellaitry, O.J.C., and more.

“I’m extremely happy to have had some of my favorite creatives work on this project,” PinkPantheress said in a statement. “These remixes get me up and dancing like there’s no tomorrow and I hope they have the same effect on everyone that tunes in.”

Gellaitry, who helmed the remix of “Passion,” added, “When I first heard ‘Passion’ I had an unshakable urge of wanting to play around with it and PP was kind enough to give me the keys. The original is beautiful as it stands of course, I just heard this version in my head with an alternative drum pattern and added a few chops, orchestral and vocal synths here and there. Very happy to be able to share my version and was a pleasure making it!”

The To Hell With it: Remixes mixtape arrives days after PinkPantheress announced her first run of shows in the United States. The already sold-out trek will kick off May 7 in Oakland and include stops in Los Angeles, New York, and Atlanta. She’s also set to perform at the Primavera Sound festival in Los Angeles in September.

To Hell With It: Remixes Tracklist

1. “Pain” (Powfu Remix)

2. “Pain” (LSDXOXO Remix)

3. “I Must Apologise” (Sango Remix)

4. “I Must Apologise” (Tommy Gold Remix)

5. “Last Valentines” (WondaGurl Remix)

6. “Last Valentines” (2AAB Remix)

7. “Passion” (Sam Gellaitry Remix)

8. “Just For Me” (El Guincho Remix)

9. “Noticed I Cried” (Flume Remix)

10. “Noticed I Cried” (O.J.C Remix)

11. “Reason” (Jarreau Vandal Remix)

12. “Reason” (Evilgiane Remix)

13. “All My Friends Know” (FKJ Remix)

14. “All My Friends Know” (Anz Remix)

15. “Nineteen” (Nia Archives Remix)