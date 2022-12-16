PinkPantheress‘ Bills and Angst Keep Piling Up on New Song ’Take Me Home’

PinkPantheress is back with another new song, “Take Me Home,” which anchors a new surprise EP of the same name.

“Take Me Home” begins with the kind of lo-fi drum’n’bass breakbeat that’s become PinkPantheress’ signature, before settling into a slicker dance pop groove. The lyrics are stuffed with clever, pointed lines about the anxieties of getting older, with one verse going, “I went to the doctor again/Said I was behind on my rent/He told me it’s not a problem for him/I said that you’re so good at listening.”

Along with the title-track, the Take Me Home EP features two recent singles, “Boy’s a Liar,” and PinkPantheress’ collaboration with Kaytranada, “Do You Miss Me?”

The Take Me Home EP caps off a busy year for PinkPantheress, who also released a pair of collaborations — “Where You Are” with Willow and “Picture in My Mind” with Sam Gellaitry — and appeared on Mura Masa’s latest album, Demon Time. The EP follows her breakthrough 2021 debut, To Hell With It, which arrived last October.

PinkPantheress recently took part in Rolling Stone’s “Musicians on Musicians” series with her “Do You Miss Me?” collaborator, Kaytranada. During the conversation, the pair teased their then-impending collaboration, and bonded over their penchant for making music during the night.

“I think the absence of sun genuinely does help,” PinkPantheress said. “I made my first few songs in the nighttime, when either my parents or my housemates in university accommodation would be asleep. I just didn’t want anyone to hear me singing. But also, sometimes when you write, you just need the visual accompaniment of darkness and dreariness.”