U.K. TikTok Phenom PinkPantheress Preps Debut Mixtape ‘To Hell With It’

PinkPantheress, the 20-year-old London phenom who went viral on TikTok with her song “Pain,” will release her debut mixtape, To Hell With It, on October 15th.

The 10-track project opens with “Pain” and includes a handful of other recently released tunes, including “Passion,” “Just for Me,” and “Break It Off.”

“I’m super excited to share this project with you all as my first body of work, I’ve been collecting songs that I’ve made this year and while I’m still developing my sound, I’m hoping these songs immerse you into your ideal fantasy world as you listen,” PinkPantheress said of the mixtape in a statement.

PinkPantheress broke out at the top of the year with a TikTok video that boasted rather mundane visuals (just PinkPantheress sitting at her computer, face covered by text), but a captivating 12-second snippet of “Pain” (the song is centered on a pitched-down sample of Sweet Female Attitude’s U.K. garage classic, “Flowers”). The song’s opening line, “It’s eight o’clock in the morning,” made it particularly perfect meme fodder, too.

“Pain” saw additional success once a full version hit streaming services, and PinkPantheress’ follow-up, “Just for Me,” also fared well. She’s since inked a deal with Parlophone Records in the U.K.

“Don’t make music with hopes of pleasing absolutely everyone with what you want to make, because if I would’ve done that, then I don’t think anyone would be listening to me,” PinkPantheress told Rolling Stone in a recent interview. “If you don’t have Garageband [or production software], it’s not a big deal. Just get an instrument, record it on your phone, sing over it, record that on your phone. Music can be done in so many ways.”