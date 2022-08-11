The World According to PinkPantheress

PinkPantheress first created buzz with snippets of her work on TikTok and then dazzled audiences with songs like the Mura Masa-produced “Just For Me” and “Break It Off, with Adam F.

On her debut EP “To Hell With It,” the U.K. artist creates trancelike choruses and —true to her TikTok roots—most of the tracks never stray much plas the 2-minute-mark.

Rolling Stone recently caught up with PinkPantheress at Lollapalooza where we asked her about her new EP, her first U.S. festival appearance, and escaping the confines of genre labels in music.

“I feel like there’s such rigid compartmentalizations of genres,” she said. “I’m always going to give flowers to the originals… however, I do feel like we don’t always have to box music in the way that we do sometimes.”

Watch more of our interview with PinkPantheress above.