PinkPantheress Can’t Pick Up Right Now in New Song ‘Turn Your Phone Off’ With Destroy Lonely

PinkPantheress follows the “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” remix with Ice Spice with another collab, this time with Destroy Lonely for “Turn Your Phone Off.”

The song narrates the story of an unwanted caller/ex-lover that PinkPantheress harbors mixed feelings about. “I turned my phone off but your calls still came through/I reply when they do ’cause I want to chat to you,” she sings in the high-speed chorus. “Then the next day we try again and again/I pick up when you call me so we won’t see the end.”

For Latto’s auto-tune heavy verse, he asks, “Was it something I said to your face the day we met?,” before woefully admitting, “This money going to my head/I ditched the love for the bread and everything that you said/I felt it right when you left me.”

Last month, PinkPantheress wrote and produced “Angel” alongside BloodPop, Count Baldor, and Charlie Puth for the ‘Barbie’ soundtrack — the third single from Barbie the Album following Dua Lipa’s tone-setting lead record “Dance the Night” and Karol G’s reggaetón party “Watati.”

PinkPantheress released her Take Me Home EP last year along with a pair of collaborations — “Where You Are” with Willow and “Picture in My Mind” with Sam Gellaitry — and appeared on Mura Masa’s latest album, Demon Time. The EP followed her breakthrough 2021 debut, To Hell With It, which arrived last October.

The artist also took part New York’s Governors Ball that returned to Queens in early June. The three-day, three-stage festival also saw performances by Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, and Odesza.