Pink Unveils ‘Trustfall’ Tracklist Featuring Chris Stapleton, the Lumineers, First Aid Kit
In anticipation of her upcoming ninth studio album Trustfall, set for release on Feb. 17, Pink has revealed the complete tracklist, featuring appearances from First Aid Kit, Chris Stapleton, and the Lumineers.
“I am so in love with this new album and CANNOT WAIT for you to hear every single song,” the singer wrote on Twitter. The album comes in at 13 tracks, including the previously released singles “Trustfall” and “Never Gonna Not Dance Again.”
Most of the project’s guest appearances mark first-time collaborations. The Lumineers appear early on, assisting with “Long Way to Go,” which is immediately followed up by “Kids In Love” featuring First Aid Kit.
The final song on Trustfall, “Just Say I’m Sorry,” marks Pink’s second collaboration with Stapleton. He previously contributed to “Love Me Anyway” from her 2019 album Hurts 2B Human.
“I just started making music and making — speaking in melody,” Pink told Good Morning America of the record last year. “And it came together… My album is a piece of me, and I think that I am an example of how you can live authentically and fearlessly, in ways.”
Trustfall Tracklist
When I Get There
Trustfall
Turbulence
Long Way To Go (featuring the Lumineers)
Kids in Love (featuring First Aid Kit)
Never Gonna Not Dance Again
Runaway
Last Call
Hate Me
Lost Cause
Feel Something
Our Song
Just Say I’m Sorry (featuring Chris Stapleton)