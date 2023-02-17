Pink Announces Fall Tour in Support of New LP ‘Trustfall’

Just hours after Pink released her latest album Trustfall, the singer announced a North American fall tour in support of the new LP.

The Trustfall Tour kicks off on Oct. 12 in Sacramento and currently hits 14 arenas before concluding a month later in Orlando on Nov. 18. Along the way, Pink will make stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden (Nov. 4) and San Francisco’s Chase Center (Oct. 14). Grouplove and KidCutUp will serve as special guests on all dates.

The trek is in addition to Pink’s already-announced Summer Carnival Tour, where she will be joined by Brandi Carlile or Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo on select dates. That 21-date stadium tour will also include Grouplove and KidCutUp on all dates.

There’s no stoppage between the two treks: The Summer Carnival tour — Pink’s first tour since 2019 — concludes on Oct. 9 in Phoenix, and the Trustfall Tour will begin three days later.

Pink also announced that she’ll appear on both NBC’s Today show and CBS’ The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Feb. 21.

Trustfall, released Friday, features guests Chris Stapleton, the Lumineers, and First Aid Kit. “I just started making music and making — speaking in melody,” Pink told Good Morning America of the record last year. “And it came together… My album is a piece of me, and I think that I am an example of how you can live authentically and fearlessly, in ways.” Trending Tucker Carlson Calls Trump ‘Demonic Force’ in New Legal Filing One of the Most Controversial Movies Ever Is Back in Theaters ‘If We Quit Trying, It All Goes in the Sh-tter’: David Crosby's Final Words of Wisdom Machine Gun Kelly's Guitarist Addresses ‘Untrue’ Cheating Rumors She Was ‘Needlesly Dragged Into’

Pink’ Trustfall Tour Dates

October 12 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

October 14 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

October 17 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

October 20 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

October 25 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

October 27 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

November 1 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

November 4 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

November 7 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

November 8 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

November 11 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

November 12 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

November 14 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena

November 18 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center