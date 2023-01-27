Pink Takes a Bold Leap of Faith in ‘Trustfall’ Video

Pink is embracing the fall in the music video for her latest single “Trustfall,” the title track to her upcoming ninth studio album set for release on Feb. 17. Directed by Georgia Hudson, the video sets the singer opposite a young woman searching for the same sense of confidence and release.

“You’re shit scared and your whole body is shaking,” Pink tells her as they both stand near the edge of a cliff overlooking the ocean. “Go in there and you just fucking do it. Just do it, whatever it is, and then boom – it’s gone. The fear is gone.”

For the woman, the hurdle she’s trying to get over is connected to a guy at a house party. For Pink, both on “Trustfall” and in the process of creating its album, the hurdle was reassessing what matters to her the most.

“It’s very, very true to what I believe and where I am and what I’m feeling and what I think a lot of people are feeling,” the singer told Good Morning America of the record last year. “I took time. I had time and I had a lot of really devastating things happen. My son and I got really sick with COVID. That sort of distilled down for me what actually matters.”

She added: “And it takes a crisis to do that. It takes your kids getting sick to be like, ‘Okay, none of this matters. I wanna see my kids grow up. That’s what I want.’ I want to only put truth into the world. I want to only be authentic. And I want to be kinder and a better person.”

“Trustfall” follows the release of the lead single “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” a similar embrace of the here and now. “I just started making music and making — speaking in melody,” Pink shared. “And it came together… My album is a piece of me, and I think that I am an example of how you can live authentically and fearlessly, in ways.”