Watch Pink Sweat$ Perform ‘Honesty,’ ‘Coke and Henny Pt. 2’ Medley on ‘Kimmel’

Philadelphia R&B artist Pink Sweat$ took to the Jimmy Kimmel Live stage on Tuesday night to perform a medley of two of his newest songs, “Honesty” and “Coke and Henny Pt. 2.”

The majority of the performance was spent on “Honesty,” showcasing Pink Sweat$’s pristine falsetto against a sparse guitar hook. He later transitioned into a segment of “Coke and Henny Pt. 2,” adding a layer of percussion from his backing band and ending the performance in a soul-driven crescendo.

On a beautiful stage covered in pink roses and vines and bathed in cotton-candy lighting, the singer wore a pastel jumpsuit that reflected the light in such a way that, throughout the performance, it appeared as a multitude of shades of pink.

Pink Sweat$ recently spoke to Rolling Stone on his musical upbringing and his EPs, Volume 1 and Volume 2. “I’m tired of hearing the same varieties of styles,” Sweat$ said on his mission as a singer. “I hear songs, and I know that’s a hit, but damn, I heard that flow so many fucking times. People are like, ‘You gotta put the Migos flow on it.’ Why?”