Pink Sweat$, Harry Hudson, Caylee Hammack at 9th Annual Rolling Stone Live: Chicago Party

Special performances took place during Lollapalooza weekend

Rolling Stone Day Party at Lollapalooza in Chicago, IL, USA on August 3, 2019.

Rolling Stone returned to Chicago for their ninth annual event at the not-yet-opened Dance Studio on Saturday, August 3rd. The daytime party featured special performances from acts including Pink Sweat$, Harry Hudson, Jade Bird, and Caylee Hammack.

Vivid Seats returned for its second Rolling Stone Live event with a dedicated VIP section and photo activation, where artists and special guests can gear up for the festival. Tito’s Handmade Vodka offered guests a taste of their custom-curated cocktails, plus a look at a live Lollapalooza mural installation, created on-site by Chicago-based artist Zissou Tasseff-Elenkoff. Fans scored exclusive swag featuring the print of the mural. The IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card gave fans a chance to put themselves in the shoes of an artist on tour, while they caught a set by Caylee Hammack, the buzzworthy country act set to star in an original web video series titled, “Gigs to Glory.” Additional hospitality was provided by Heineken® and Teavana Craft Iced Tea.

On Friday August 2nd, the day before Rolling Stone Live: Chicago, Rolling Stone hosted its second annual “Morning Sessions” interview series, featuring candid conversations with Japanese Breakfast, Normani, Hayley Kiyoko, and Caylee Hammack presented by the IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card.

