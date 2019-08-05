Pink Sweat$, Harry Hudson, Caylee Hammack at 9th Annual Rolling Stone Live: Chicago Party

Rolling Stone returned to Chicago for their ninth annual event at the not-yet-opened Dance Studio on Saturday, August 3rd. The daytime party featured special performances from acts including Pink Sweat$, Harry Hudson, Jade Bird, and Caylee Hammack.

Vivid Seats returned for its second Rolling Stone Live event with a dedicated VIP section and photo activation, where artists and special guests can gear up for the festival. Tito’s Handmade Vodka offered guests a taste of their custom-curated cocktails, plus a look at a live Lollapalooza mural installation, created on-site by Chicago-based artist Zissou Tasseff-Elenkoff. Fans scored exclusive swag featuring the print of the mural. The IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card gave fans a chance to put themselves in the shoes of an artist on tour, while they caught a set by Caylee Hammack, the buzzworthy country act set to star in an original web video series titled, “Gigs to Glory.” Additional hospitality was provided by Heineken® and Teavana Craft Iced Tea.

On Friday August 2nd, the day before Rolling Stone Live: Chicago, Rolling Stone hosted its second annual “Morning Sessions” interview series, featuring candid conversations with Japanese Breakfast, Normani, Hayley Kiyoko, and Caylee Hammack presented by the IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card.