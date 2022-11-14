Pink Schedules Summer Carnival Stadium Tour for 2023

Pink’s Summer Carnival stadium tour is heading to North America next year. Embarking on the largest tour of her career, the singer has announced 21 additional dates for 2023, set to pick up just after she concludes the European leg.

Pink will be joined on the road by Grouplove and KidCutUp for all 21 cities, with Brandi Carlilse making an appearance in certain cities, while Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will perform in others.

The Summer Carnival tour North American leg will begin on July 14 at Toronto’s Rogers Centre. From there, Pink will make stops in New York, Minneapolis, Detroit, Philadelphia, Houston, Los Angeles, and more. The tour will conclude on Oct. 9 at Chase Field in Phoenix.

General sale for the tour begins Monday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation.

The trek marks her first since concluding the Beautiful Trauma world tour in 2019. The announcement follows the release of her latest single, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” which Pink is scheduled to premiere live at the American Music Awards later this month.

P!nk Summer Carnival Stadium Tour Dates

July 24 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

July 26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ball Park

July 31 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

Aug. 3 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

Aug. 5 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

Aug. 7 – Washington DC @ Nationals Park

Aug. 10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

Aug. 12 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

Aug. 14 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field

Aug. 16 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

Aug. 19 – Fargo, ND @ FARGODOME

Aug. 21 – Omaha, NE @ Charles Schwab Field

Sept. 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

Sept. 22 – Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park

Sept. 25 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

Sept. 27 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

Sept. 29 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

Oct. 3 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium

Oct. 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

Oct. 7 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

Oct. 9 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field