Pink Schedules Summer Carnival Stadium Tour for 2023
Pink’s Summer Carnival stadium tour is heading to North America next year. Embarking on the largest tour of her career, the singer has announced 21 additional dates for 2023, set to pick up just after she concludes the European leg.
Pink will be joined on the road by Grouplove and KidCutUp for all 21 cities, with Brandi Carlilse making an appearance in certain cities, while Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will perform in others.
The Summer Carnival tour North American leg will begin on July 14 at Toronto’s Rogers Centre. From there, Pink will make stops in New York, Minneapolis, Detroit, Philadelphia, Houston, Los Angeles, and more. The tour will conclude on Oct. 9 at Chase Field in Phoenix.
General sale for the tour begins Monday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation.
Trending
The trek marks her first since concluding the Beautiful Trauma world tour in 2019. The announcement follows the release of her latest single, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” which Pink is scheduled to premiere live at the American Music Awards later this month.
P!nk Summer Carnival Stadium Tour Dates
July 24 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
July 26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ball Park
July 31 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
Aug. 3 – New York, NY @ Citi Field
Aug. 5 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park
Aug. 7 – Washington DC @ Nationals Park
Aug. 10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field
Aug. 12 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
Aug. 14 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field
Aug. 16 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park
Aug. 19 – Fargo, ND @ FARGODOME
Aug. 21 – Omaha, NE @ Charles Schwab Field
Sept. 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
Sept. 22 – Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park
Sept. 25 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
Sept. 27 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
Sept. 29 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field
Oct. 3 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium
Oct. 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
Oct. 7 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
Oct. 9 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field