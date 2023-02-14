fbpixel
Thinking About Dad

Pink Remembers Her Late Father on Valentine’s Day With New Ballad ‘When I Get There’

“Sometimes love leaves us too soon," she wrote
P!nk
P!nk attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Pink is thinking about her late father on Valentine’s Day. To celebrate the love-filled holiday, Pink released her single “When I Get There,” which she wrote for her dad Jim Moore who died in August 2021.

“Sometimes love leaves us too soon. On Valentine’s Day — I cherish the love I have that I can touch — and the love I have in my heart for those who have gone on to the next adventure,” she tweeted. “This one’s for you, Daddy Sir.”

On Twitter, Pink shared a clip of her father’s voice over a montage of videos of her childhood with Moore: “I thought it would be nice if you had some memories of how it all began and where you all came from and some of the memories through the years. It’ll always be so important to all of us.”

“When I Get There” is a piano-backed ballad, and the latest release off her upcoming album Trustfall. Ahead of the LP’s Friday release, she’s dropped the album’s title track and “Never Not Gonna Dance Again.”

“I think of you when I think about forever/I hear a joke and I know you would’ve told it better,” Pink sings. “I think of you out of the blue/When I’m watching a movie.”

The new album is set to feature collaborations with the Lumineers on “Long Way to Go,” First Aid Kit on “Kids in Love,” and “Just Say I’m Sorry” with Chris Stapleton. (Stapleton contributed to “Love Me Anyway” from her 2019 album Hurts 2B Human.)

“I just started making music and making — speaking in melody,” Pink told Good Morning America of the record last year. “And it came together… My album is a piece of me, and I think that I am an example of how you can live authentically and fearlessly, in ways.”

