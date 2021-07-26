Pink Offers to Pay Off Norwegian Beach Handball Team’s ‘Sexist’ Uniform Fine

Pink is backing the female Norwegian beach handball team after the players were fined for wearing shorts instead of bikini bottoms. According to the European Handball Federation, female players are required to wear bikini bottoms while male players can wear shorts.

“I’m VERY proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team FOR PROTESTING THE VERY SEXIST RULES ABOUT THEIR ‘uniform,'” the pop star tweeted. “The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies. I’ll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up.”

I’m VERY proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team FOR PROTESTING THE VERY SEXIST RULES ABOUT THEIR “uniform”. The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies. I’ll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up. — P!nk (@Pink) July 25, 2021

The fine was incurred after the European Beach Handball Championship in Bulgaria last week. The team now owes 1,500 euros ($1,770 USD) for sporting what has been deemed a “breach of clothing regulations.” While the team contested the decision, the Norwegian Handball Federation did not and offered to pay the fine. The European Handball Federation has acknowledged the controversy and has offered to donate the fine.

“We are very much aware of the attention the topic has received over the past days, and while changes cannot happen overnight, we are fully committed that something good comes out of this situation right now which is why the EHF has donated the fine for a good cause promoting equality in sports, ” European Handball Federation President Michael Wiederer said in a statement.