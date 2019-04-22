Hear Pink, Khalid’s World-Weary New Ballad ‘Hurts 2B Human’

Pink released a new track, “Hurts 2B Human,” the title track from her upcoming album due out this Friday. The contemplative pop ballad features guest vocals from 21-year-old rising star Khalid, and was co-written with Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Anna-Catherine Hartley, and Alexander “Xplicit” Izquierdo.

Like other recent Pink tracks “Can We Pretend,” “Hustle,” and “Walk Me Home,” “Hurts 2B Human” is built on an EDM beat, plucky electric guitar chords and synths. Pink acknowledges the everyday pain and struggle that everyone goes through, while being able to find solace in human connection: “Will you make it sound so pretty even when it’s not?/Didn’t choose but it’s the only one we’ve got/And sometimes I get so tired/Of getting tired up my thoughts/You’re the only one that often makes it stop.”

In addition to Khalid, Hurts 2B Human will feature collaborations with Chris Stapleton, Cash Cash and Wrabel, with production by longtime Pink collaborators Max Martin and Shellback alongside Julia Michaels, Nate Ruess, Greg Kurstin, Teddy Geiger, Sasha Sloan, Beck and Sia.

Pink is currently finishing up her Beautiful Trauma Tour, for the 2017 album of the same name, which wraps up May 21st in New York City. Hurts 2B Human is out April 26th.