Pink Enlists Khalid, Chris Stapleton for ‘Hurts 2B Human,’ Unveils New Song

Pink has unveiled the track list and release date for her forthcoming eighth studio album, Hurts 2B Human. The LP will be released on April 26th via RCA and is available for pre-order. The 13-song set features Khalid, Chris Stapleton, Cash Cash and Wrabel, and includes the new song “Hustle.”

Co-written by Pink, Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds and Jorgen Odegard, the upbeat “Hustle” follows the previously lead single “Walk Me Home.” On “Hustle,” Pink warns a suitor not to conflate her love and caring with being gullible. “A boy like you, you think you know it all/Build it up and you’re bound to fall,” she sings. “Oh no, don’t try to hustle me/I spend my days tryin’ to do you right/But you’ve been blind, you can’t see the light/Oh no, don’t try to hustle me.”

Pink reunited with previous collaborators Max Martin, Shellback, Julia Michaels, Nate Reuss, Greg Kurstin and Billy Mann for Hurts 2B Human and the LP also marks the first time she’s teamed with Teddy Geiger, Sasha Sloan, Beck and Sia.

Pink is currently in the midst of the 2019 leg of her Beautiful Trauma tour.

Hurts 2B Human Track List

1. “Hustle”

2. “(Hey Why) Miss You Sometime”

3. “Walk Me Home”

4. “My Attic”

5. “90 Days” featuring Wrabel

6. “Hurts 2B Human” featuring Khalid

7. “Can We Pretend” featuring Cash Cash

8. “Courage”

9. “Happy”

10. “We Could Have It All”

11. “Love Me Anyway” featuring Chris Stapleton

12. “Circle Game”

13. “The Last Song of Your Life”