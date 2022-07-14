 Pink Calls for Action on Protest Anthem 'Irrelevant' - Rolling Stone
Pink Calls for Action on Protest Anthem ‘Irrelevant’

The song will benefit Michelle Obama’s voting initiative When We All Vote.

Pink has released a new single, “Irrelevant,” which sees the pop singer urging fans to advocate for their rights. Proceeds from the song will be donated to When We All Vote, the national, nonpartisan voting initiative created by Michelle Obama.

The anthemic track was written by Pink along with songwriter and producer Ian Fitchuk, marking the pair’s first collaboration.

“As a woman with an opinion and the fearlessness to voice that opinion, it gets very tiring when the only retort is to tell me how irrelevant I am,” the singer said in a statement. ‘I am relevant because I exist, and because I am a human being. No one is irrelevant. And no one can take away my voice.”

The mission of When We All Vote is to change the culture around the voting process and to increase participation in each election cycle by helping to close race and age gaps. To date, more than 100 million people have been educated about the voting process, resulting in increased voter registration.

Last year, Pink unveiled All I Know So Far: SetList, a live album recorded during the singer’s Beautiful Trauma World Tour in 2019. It included a new studio single, “All I Know So Far,” produced by Greg Kurstin and co-written by Pink and the award-winning songwriting team Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Her most recent LP, Hurts 2B Humandropped in 2019.

