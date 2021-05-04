Pink to Receive Icon Award at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Dick Clark Productions and NBC announced on Tuesday that Pink will receive the Icon Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. The three-time BBMA winner joins nine other recipients of the Icon Award, including Garth Brooks, Cher, Neil Diamond, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Prince, Stevie Wonder, Janet Jackson, and Mariah Carey.

“As a little girl, I always dreamed about being a singer and sharing my love of music with the world,” Pink said in a statement. “Years later, to receive the Billboard Music Awards Icon Award is hard to fathom! I feel so honored to join the ranks of music idols like Cher, Garth Brooks, Janet Jackson, and Stevie Wonder. It’s a true ‘pinch me’ moment and I feel humbled and blessed.”

In addition to receiving her award, Pink will perform live at the 2021 BBMAs, which air Sunday, May 23rd at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC. Nick Jonas will host the ceremony live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Ahead of the awards show, Pink will release the concert documentary Pink: All I Know So Far, filmed during her 2019 Beautiful Trauma world tour, along with a live album All I Know So Far: SetList. Both will be released on May 21st and will include a new single, “All I Know So Far,” that premieres May 7th.