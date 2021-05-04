 Pink to Receive Icon Award at 2021 Billboard Music Awards - Rolling Stone
Send a Tip
Pink to Receive Icon Award at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Ceremony will air Sunday, May 23rd

pink icon award billboard awards

Andrew MacPherson*

Dick Clark Productions and NBC announced on Tuesday that Pink will receive the Icon Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. The three-time BBMA winner joins nine other recipients of the Icon Award, including Garth Brooks, Cher, Neil Diamond, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Prince, Stevie Wonder, Janet Jackson, and Mariah Carey.

“As a little girl, I always dreamed about being a singer and sharing my love of music with the world,” Pink said in a statement. “Years later, to receive the Billboard Music Awards Icon Award is hard to fathom! I feel so honored to join the ranks of music idols like Cher, Garth Brooks, Janet Jackson, and Stevie Wonder. It’s a true ‘pinch me’ moment and I feel humbled and blessed.”

In addition to receiving her award, Pink will perform live at the 2021 BBMAs, which air Sunday, May 23rd at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC. Nick Jonas will host the ceremony live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Ahead of the awards show, Pink will release the concert documentary Pink: All I Know So Far, filmed during her 2019 Beautiful Trauma world tour, along with a live album All I Know So Far: SetList. Both will be released on May 21st and will include a new single, “All I Know So Far,” that premieres May 7th.

