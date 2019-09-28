Hear Pink Floyd’s Unreleased ‘Early Version’ of ‘High Hopes’

Pink Floyd have shared an “early version” of their epic Division Bell closer “High Hopes,” one of the unreleased songs that features on the band’s upcoming The Later Years box set.

In its work-in-progress form, “High Hopes” is stripped of much of its atmosphere and instrumentation, focusing largely on David Gilmour’s vocals. The lyrics also vary slightly from the finished version, while a different take on Gilmour’s sky-scraping guitar solo is featured in the song’s closing minutes.

The Later Years, centered on Pink Floyd’s post-Roger Waters output, is a 16-disc collection that boasts the Gilmour-led band’s studio LP and live albums, concert films, unreleased rarities, live performances and more.

Among the 13 hours of unreleased material on the 5 CDs/6 Blu-rays/5 DVDs set is an “updated” A Momentary Lapse of Reason that includes the restoration of additional contributions from late keyboardist Richard Wright plus newly recorded drum tracks courtesy of Nick Mason in order to “restore the creative balance between the three Pink Floyd members.”

The Later Years, due out November 29th, also includes concert films revolving around the band’s 1989 Venice and 1990 Knebworth concerts.