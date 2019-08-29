Pink Floyd Ready Massive ‘The Later Years’ Box Set

Pink Floyd’s entire output following the departure of Roger Waters will be the focus of the massive new box set The Later Years, a 16-disc collection that boasts the David Gilmour-led band’s studio LP and live albums, concert films, unreleased rarities, live performances and more.

The Later Years, out November 29th and available to pre-order now, features three studio albums – 1987’s A Momentary Lapse of Reason (presented here “updated and remixed” by David Gilmour and Andy Jackson), 1994’s The Division Bell and 2014’s swan song The Endless River – and two live albums from the era – a “remixed” Delicate Sound of Thunder and Pulse – within its 5 CDs, 6 Blu-rays and 5 DVDs.

The “updated” A Momentary Lapse of Reason involved restoring additional contributions from late keyboardist Richard Wright plus newly recorded drum tracks courtesy of Nick Mason in order to “restore the creative balance between the three Pink Floyd members.”

The Later Years also contains 13 hours of unreleased audio and audiovisual material, including the 1989 Venice and 1990 Knebworth concerts, commercially available for the first time; unseen for decades, Pink Floyd also shared the “Wish You Were Here” from the Knebworth concert Thursday.

An additional disc collects unearthed concert recordings from 1987 and 1994 as well as seven unreleased studio recordings from 1994. The Blu-rays feature 5.1 mixes for the three studio albums, the “restored and re-edited” Pulse concert film (available for the first time on Blu-ray), Delicate Sound of Thunder and the Venice and Knebworth concerts.

Videos ranging from The Division Bell Tour’s concert screen films to Pink Floyd’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction performance with Billy Corgan to an album-length visual crafted for The Endless River are also featured on the Blu-rays. (The DVDs replicate the Blu-rays for that respective format.)

Pink Floyd’s rare rendition of the Syd Barrett-era single “Arnold Layne,” performed live at a tribute to the late singer in 2007, is included both on the Blu-ray and as a seven-inch single exclusive to The Later Years; a 1994 tour rehearsal version of “Lost for Words” will also be included as a single-sided seven-inch, with both singles featuring an etched image on their B-side.

The box set also houses a 60-page hardcover photo book and a lyrics book designed by Aubrey Powell of Hipgnosis and Peter Curzon of StormStudio, reproduction tour programs, a collection of reproduction memorabilia including tour passes, stickers and posters and more.

Check out Pink Floyd’s site for the entire Later Years track listing. Additionally, a “Highlights” package from the box set, available as both a single CD or double-LP, will also be released.