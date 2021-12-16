 Pink Floyd Plan 'Pulse: Restored & Re-Edited' Reissue - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Pink Floyd to Bring Blinking Light Back on ‘Pulse’ Reissue

Reissued concert film will come out early next year

Kory Grow

Pink Floyd will release a “restored and re-edited” edition of their Pulse concert film, which documented the band’s gargantuan Division Bell tour, next year. The film will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on Feb. 18.

The film documented the band’s Oct. 20, 1994 appearance at London’s Earl’s Court and features a full performance of The Dark Side of the Moon. The band’s core lineup for the concerts featured guitarist David Gilmour, keyboardist Richard Wright, and drummer Nick Mason.

The upgraded film previously featured in Pink Floyd’s The Later Years box set in 2019. For that release, Aubrey “Po” Powell of the design group Hipgnosis, which created the artwork for the group’s most iconic album sleeves, re-edited the original footage shot by director David Mallet. Powell, along with designer Rupert Truman (StormStudios) also contributed photos to the reissue’s artwork, which Hipgnosis’ Storm Thorgerson had originally created with Peter Curzon. The packaging replicates the blinking red light of the original 1995 release, which can now pulse forever with two AA batteries.

“Essentially, it’s a device which we thought was entertaining,” Mason said of the light in a statement. “It’s an idea of Storm Thorgerson’s which related to The Dark Side of the Moon and the pulse, and it’s a live album so the box is ‘alive.’ After that, in terms of seriously deep meanings, one might be struggling a bit.”

The two-disc, deluxe releases – available to preorder now – also feature music videos, concert screen films, documentaries, tour rehearsal footage, and more. They also contain a 60-page booklet.

In addition to the Pulse reissue, the band also appears to have released a dozen live recordings that had never been officially circulated on streaming services. They were all recorded between 1970 and 1972.

Pulse: Restored & Re-Edited track list:

1. “Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Parts 1-5,7”
2. “Learning to Fly”
3. “High Hopes”
4. “Take It Back”
5. “Coming Back to Life”
6. “Sorrow”
7. “Keep Talking”
8. “Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2”
9. “One of These Days”

The Dark Side of the Moon

10. “Speak to Me”
11. “Breathe (In the Air)”
12. “On the run”
13. “Time”
14. “The Great Gig in the Sky”
15. “Money”
16. “Us and Them”
17. “Any Colour You Like”
18. “Brain Damage”
19. “Eclipse”

Encores

20. “Wish You Were Here”
21. “Comfortably Numb”
22. “Run Like Hell”

Disc 2  Music Videos, Tour Screen Films, Documentaries & Additional Material

Music Videos

“Take It Back” 1994
“High Hopes” 1994
“Marooned” 2014

Pulse Tour Rehearsal 1994

“A Great Day For Freedom” Version 1
“A Great Day For Freedom” Version 2
“Lost for Words”

Concert Screen Films 1994

“Shine On You Crazy Diamond Parts 1-4,7”
“Speak to Me”
“Time”
“The Great Gig in the Sky”
“Money”
“Us and Them” (Black & White)
“Us and Them” (Color)
“Brain Damage + Eclipse” North American Dates
“Brain Damage + Eclipse” European Dates
“Brain Damage” Earls Court, London Dates

Documentaries & Additional Material (Bd 48/24, Dvd 48/16)

The Division Bell Album Cover Photography (Ely, Cambridgeshire, UK) 1994
Pulse TV Ad 1995
The Division Bell Airships 1994
Behind The Scenes Interviews with the Lead Technicians for the Division Bell Tour

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction 1996

“Wish You Were Here” With Billy Corgan

Audio-Only Live Recordings

“One of These Days” Live In Hanover 1994
“Astronomy Domine” Live In Miami

