Pink Floyd Unearth ‘Money’ In-Concert Film From 1994 Tour

Pink Floyd have unearthed the in-concert film that appeared on screens during the band’s performance of “Money” on their 1994 tour, one of the many audiovisual oddities featured in the upcoming box set The Later Years.

The quirky clip is like a Hipgnosis-designed album cover come to life, with a bizarre bartering system, a B-movie grade flying saucer and swimming pools full of money somehow weaving together to issue an allegorical warning about inflation and capitalism.

The “Money” film — one of the many made-for-concert visuals Pink Floyd rolled out during their 1994 trek in support of The Division Bell — features within the 16-disc The Later Years, due out November 29th. The box set is packed with the then-trio’s final studio LPs and live albums, plus rarities, concert films, unreleased music videos, two 7″ singles, a remixed A Momentary Lapse of Reason and more.

Pink Floyd previously shared an “early version” of The Division Bell closer “High Hopes,” which resides among the 13 hours of unreleased material stored in The Later Years.