Pink Floyd Launch New ‘Evolving Playlist’ With Rare Live 1974 Performance of ‘Us and Them’

Band will pair currently unavailable selections from Immersion boxsets alongside classic tracks, deep cuts

Pink Floyd launched a new "evolving playlist" that will feature currently-unavailable selections from the 'Immersion' boxsets.

Pink Floyd have launched a new “evolving playlist” that will grow to feature a mix of classic tracks, deep cuts and previously unavailable rarities from the 2011 Immersion boxsets.

The “Syd, Roger, Richard, Nick and David” playlist — named for the members of Pink Floyd — kicked off with a live rendition of the Dark Side of the Moon track, “Us and Them,” recorded at the Empire Pool in London in 1974. The tune finds the band in fine form as they move effortlessly between the song’s swooning verses and rousing chorus; backing vocals and saxophone swirl around David Gilmour’s husky voice.

While the 1974 rendition of “Us and Them” is the only track on the “Syd, Roger, Richard, Nick and David” playlist at the moment, a curated selection of album tracks will be added to it daily. Each Friday, a new rarity from the Immersion boxsets — the massive reissue and archival campaign the band embarked upon in 2011 — will be added to the playlist. The live version of the playlist will be available on Spotify and YouTube, while the currently unavailable tracks will also be released to download or stream on Amazon, Apple Music and other digital retailers.

Pink Floyd outlined the next four Immersion cuts that will be added to the playlist: An alternate version of Wish You Were Here‘s “Have a Cigar” (May 29th); a live performance of “Any Color You Like” from the same 1974 Empire Pool show (June 5th); a demo version of “Run Like Hell” from The Wall (June 12th); and an early 1972 mix of Dark Side of the Moon‘s “Money” (June 19th).

