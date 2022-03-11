Pink Floyd, David Gilmour Remove Music From Streaming Services in Russia, Belarus

Pink Floyd are removing all music from 1987 to the present from streaming services in Russia and Belarus “to stand with the world in strongly condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” according to the band’s post on Twitter. Similarly, David Gilmour, who led the band during those years, is stripping his solo recordings from services in those countries as well.

Earlier this month, Gilmour used his social media to show support for the war-torn country. “Russian soldiers, stop killing your brothers,” he wrote. “There will be no winners in this war. My daughter-in-law is Ukrainian and my granddaughters want to visit and know their beautiful country. Stop this before it is all destroyed. Putin must go.” He included a video of “In Any Tongue,” an antiwar song he recorded for his 2015 album, Rattle That Lock.

The recordings that will be removed include A Momentary Lapse of Reason, their first without founding member Roger Waters, and its 1994 follow-up The Division Bell. In 2014, the band also released The Endless River using music recorded mostly in 1993. The band has also released three live albums from this era and a box set, The Later Years. The rest of the group’s discography, including Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall, will continue to be available.

Earlier this week, Waters also condemned the war in an open letter to a Ukrainian fan. “I am disgusted by [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s invasion of Ukraine,” he wrote Wednesday. “It is a criminal mistake in my opinion, the act of a gangster. There must be an immediate ceasefire. I regret that Western governments are fueling the fire that will destroy your beautiful country by pouring arms into Ukraine instead of engaging in the diplomacy that will be necessary to stop the slaughter.”