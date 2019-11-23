 Hear Pink Floyd's '2019 Remix' of 'Momentary Lapse' Highlight 'Sorrow' - Rolling Stone
Hear Pink Floyd’s ‘2019 Remix’ of ‘Momentary Lapse’ Highlight ‘Sorrow’

“Updated and remixed” version of 1987 LP among highlights of The Later Years box set

Pink Floyd have unveiled the “2019 remix” for their A Momentary Lapse of Reason closer “Sorrow,” from the band’s upcoming box set The Later Years.

The “updated and remixed” version of 1987’s A Momentary Lapse of Reason is among the highlights from the 5-CD/6-Blu-ray/5-DVD set, with guitarist David Gilmour and engineer Andy Jackson presenting the album in 5.1 for the first time as well as restoring additional contributions from late keyboardist Richard Wright and newly recorded drum tracks courtesy of Nick Mason in order to “restore the creative balance between the three Pink Floyd members.”

While Gilmour’s guitar theatrics still take center stage on the nine-minute “Sorrow,” Wright’s shimmery atmospheres are a welcome addition to the 2019 remix, with Mason – who did not appear on the Momentary track – adding some light touches to the original 1987 rendition.

The Later Years, centered on Pink Floyd’s post-Roger Waters output, is a 16-disc collection that boasts the Gilmour-led band’s studio LP and live albums, concert films, unreleased rarities, live performances and 13 hours of unreleased material, including an early version of The Division Bell closer “High Hopes.”

The box set, initially due out November 29th, will now arrive December 13th. A two-LP version mining highlights from the box set is out November 29th.

