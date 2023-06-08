Watch Pink’s Daughter Willow Steal the Show With ‘Cover Me in Sunshine’ Performance

On Wednesday, Pink’s daughter, Willow Sage Hart, surprised fans in Bolton, England when the 12-year-old strode out onstage during “Cover Me in Sunshine” and took the song’s reins from her mother. Pink had been performing the tune with her guitarist when she turned and held out her hand, welcoming the brave tween to the stage. But Hart ultimately impressed the crowd and her mother, who held her hand to her heart, beaming with pride and shrugging with astonishment as the girl carried the song to the end.

At the end of the performance, Pink hugged her daughter before Hart ambled offstage with the same confidence she marched in with. As fans chanted, “Willow, Willow, Willow,” Pink laughed, and said, “I know. It’s too much.” After lovingly growling, “I want you back in my belly,” Pink said, “She smiled and waved; that was a first; she’s never smiled and waved before.”

The mother and daughter released a studio version of the song in 2021, originally on TikTok. They filmed a music video for the tune at a California winery. Hart has performed the song live off and on with her mom since then, including appearances at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards and two festivals last year.

Pink’s husband (and Hart’s dad), Carey Hart, posted a video of the performance to Instagram. “So proud of Willz to get up on stage w/ mama @pink !!!!!” he wrote. “Must be a surreal moment for mama to have w/ her lil girl on stage 😢.” Trending He Spent a Decade Trying to Prove His Parents Killed His Teen Sister ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Twist: Was Raquel’s Confession Worth the Wait? Trump Responds to Chris Christie Attacks With ... Fat Jokes Ariana Madix Releases 'F-ck Me in This T-Shirt' Merch After Tom Sandoval’s ‘Sick’ Reunion Comment

Pink recently joked on Today about Willow holding up a gig on the road. “Willow has a job on tour,” Pink said (via Entertainment Tonight). “We just had to go over minimum wage and it’s different state to state.” She also said her daughter wasn’t great at negotiating. “I said it’s about $22.50 a show depending how long I go, if I run over,” Pink said. “She goes, ‘I’ll take $20. it’s easier to do the math.’ I’m like, ‘That’s not how you negotiate for yourself.’ I’m like, ‘You’ll take $25 so it’s easier math.'”

Hart also sang on Pink’s recently released Trustfall album, singing on “Never Gonna Not Dance Again.”