Pink Reveals Recovery From Coronavirus, Pledges $1 Million Donation

“It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real”

Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by ENNIO LEANZA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10350684p)US singer Pink performs during a concert of her 'Beautiful Trauma Tour' at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich, Switzerland, 30 July 2019.P!nk in concert, Zurich, Switzerland - 30 Jul 2019

Pink revealed on social media Friday that the singer and her young son tested positive to — and have since recovered from — COVID-19.

ENNIO LEANZA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Pink revealed on social media Friday that the singer and her young son had tested positive to — and have since recovered from — COVID-19. The singer also announced she would donate $1 million to coronavirus-related funds.

“Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive,” Pink wrote.

“My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative.”

The singer added, “It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities.”

In her post, Pink revealed that she would donate $1 million, with $500,000 going to both the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund (the singer’s mother worked at that hospital for 18 years) and the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

Pink also thanked the health care workers and doctors nationwide and reiterated to her fans, “These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.”

Pink is the latest artist to reveal they had tested positive to the novel coronavirus, following artists like Jackson Browne, Christopher Cross, Larry Campbell and more. Fountains of Wayne’s Adam Schlesinger and country singer Joe Diffie both died from complications related to COVID-19, while John Prine remains hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

