Pink Ditches Reality on Euphoric New Song ‘Can We Pretend’

Pink recaptures the flame of young love on her new song with the electronic trio Cash Cash, “Can We Pretend.” The song will appear on Pink’s upcoming album, Hurts 2B Human, out April 26th via RCA Records.

“Can We Pretend” boasts a euphoric EDM pop beat filled with thumping drums and gooey synths. Pink balances the feel-good vibes with a hit of nostalgia as she sings about the thrilling early days of a relationship in a way that suggest the present isn’t holding up so well. “So can we pretend that we both like the president,” Pink sings with a sly wink, “Can we pretend that you like my fake-ass shoes/Can we pretend, cause honestly reality it bores me/Let’s pretend.”

Pink co-wrote “Can We Pretend” with Cash Cash and Ryan Tedder, both of whom co-produced the track as well. “Can We Pretend” follows previously released Hurts 2B Human cuts “Walk Me Home” and “Hustle.”

Hurts 2B Human follows Pink’s 2017 album, Beautiful Trauma, which at the time marked her first LP in five years. The new record will feature collaborations with Khalid and Chris Stapleton, as well as production from Max Martin, Shellback, Julia Michaels, Nate Ruess, Greg Kurstin, Teddy Geiger, Sasha Sloan, Beck and Sia.

Pink is in the middle of the latest leg of her Beautiful Trauma tour, which wraps May 21st in New York City.