See Pink Float Through Space in ‘Can We Pretend’ Animated Video

Singer appears as cartoon version of herself exploring space

Pink has shared the new music video for her single “Can We Pretend” featuring Cash Cash from her latest album Hurts 2B Human.

In the animated video, Pink stars as an astronaut exploring space. While on her expedition, she misses her husband and kids while looking at photos of them. Eventually, her animated character crashes onto a planet with aliens where there’s a dance party happening.

The video also features an animated President Trump floating through space, as well as police cars in a nod to life on Earth. “So can we pretend that we both like the president,” Pink teases over a euphoric EDM beat, adding “Can we pretend that you like my fake-ass  shoes/Can we pretend, cause honestly reality it bores me/Let’s pretend.”

The “Walk Me Home” singer co-wrote the track with OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder and Cash Cash. Hurts 2B Human is the follow-up to Pink’s 2017 album Beautiful Trauma. Her latest album notably features collaborations with Khalid and Chris Stapleton, and production from Max Martin, Julia Michaels, Nate Ruess, Greg Kurstin, Teddy Geiger, Beck and Sia. Pink completed her Beautiful Trauma tour in May.

