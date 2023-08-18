Pink Honors ‘Sweet Britney Spears’ With Updated ‘Don’t Let Me Get Me’ Lyrics

Pink never intended for her reference to Britney Spears on the 2001 single “Don’t Let Me Get Me” to be perceived as a shot at the singer. On it, she sings: “Tired of being compared to damn Britney Spears/She’s so pretty, that just ain’t me.” The song still appears on her setlist, and during a recent performance in Detroit on her Summer Carnival tour, Pink honored Spears with a minor lyric change.

“Tired of being compared to sweet Britney Spears,” she sang instead of the original lyric. The rest of the song remained intact.

“People think I was picking on Britney on ‘Don’t Let Me Get Me,’ but I’ve always felt like a big sister to her,” Pink told People earlier this year. “I’m very protective of her, and she’s the sweetest person in the world.”

The timing of the lyric change was most poignant. Yesterday, Sam Asghari filed for divorce from Spears after 14 months of marriage, bringing their nearly seven-year-long relationship to an end.

Spears hasn’t yet publicly commented on the news, and her Instagram account has only featured three new posts about wise birds, a message about seeing more with your eyes closed, and another about the singer feeling indecisive about how many horses she wants to buy.

Asghari, on the other hand, took to his Instagram story to speak directly on the matter. "After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."

Asghari added, “Shit happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including the media to be kind and thoughtful.”