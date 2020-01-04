Pink Donates $500,000 to Fire Services Battling Australia Bushfires

With Australia threatened by a wildfire the size of Manhattan, Pink has pledged to donate $500,000 to fire services battling the historic blaze.

“I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires,” Pink tweeted Saturday.

“I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz.”

Pink also listed local fire services in Australia for her 32 million followers looking to help:

I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kyjDbhoXpp — P!nk (@Pink) January 4, 2020

The bushfires, which have been raging since September, have consumed over 14.8 million acres, killed at least 23 people and have left thousands of people homeless. The regions of New South Wales and Victoria have been most affected, and entire towns have been destroyed as the result of the fires.

Over 8,000 koalas, nearly one-third of the species in the area, are also believed to have been killed in the fires.

“The effects of the catastrophic fires have been so far-reaching that allowing further loss of habitat and impact on native species would be unconscionable,” Stand Up for Nature, a local collective of environmental organizations, wrote in a letter to New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian.