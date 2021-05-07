Pink Tells Story of Her Life to Daughter in ‘All I Know So Far’ Video

Pink looks back on her life in the fantastical video for her new song “All I Know So Far.” The song is named for and inspired by the Michael Gracey-helmed documentary of the same name, set to premiere on Amazon Prime on May 21st.

“All I Know So Far” is the 16th collaboration between Pink and acclaimed music video director Dave Meyers. They first worked together 22 years ago on “There You Go” and have teamed up on visuals for hit songs like “Don’t Let Me Get Me,” “Stupid Girls,” “So What,” and many more.

The video opens up with Pink in her daughter Willow’s bedroom reading her a bedtime story. The story she ends up telling is inspired by her own life, from her childhood to her career to the ups and downs in Pink’s relationship with husband (and Willow’s dad) Carey Hart. Along the way, Cher appears as a guide in the night sky while Judith Light seems to reflect the older version of Pink in the future, embracing the pop star after she’s made it through the wreckage.

In a longer interview with Rolling Stone to be published later this month, Pink explained that the song was inspired by the documentary’s existence and that she wanted to capture as much of her life as possible in three-and-a-half minutes. She called up Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who worked on the films La La Land and The Greatest Showman, as well as numerous Broadway projects.

“I’m a total theater geek so if I’m going to write the story of my life, it has to be a story,” she explains. “So who better than other theater geeks?” The song is largely quotes pulled directly from the documentary, like the line ‘Throw your head back and spit in the wind.’ My dad used to tell me that when I was a little girl,” she explains of the opening line in the chorus. “The song became this letter to Willow.”

“All I Know So Far” will be featured on the documentary’s companion album All I Know So Far: Setlist. The album is largely live performances from her Beautiful Trauma tour, which is featured in the film. It also includes the duet with her daughter Willow that she released earlier this year, “Cover Me in Sunshine.”