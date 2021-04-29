 P!nk Announces New Single 'All I Know So Far,' Live Album Tracklist - Rolling Stone
Pink Unveils Live Album Tracklist Ahead of ‘All I Know So Far’ Documentary

All I Know So Far: SetList will arrive in May with an Amazon Prime Video documentary and a “zine” photography booklet. New song “”All I Know So Far” set for release next week

AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 02: P!nk performs in concert during the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on November 2, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

P!nk

Gary Miller/Getty Images

Pink has unveiled the track listing for All I Know So Far: SetList, a live album recorded during the singer’s Beautiful Trauma World Tour in 2019.

Ahead of the album release on May 21st, P!nk will release its title track, the new studio single “All I Know So Far,” on May 7th. The Greg Kurstin-produced song was co-written by Pink and the award-winning songwriting team Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

In addition to “All I Know So Far” and the live recordings from the Beautiful Trauma World Tour, All I Know So Far: SetList will also include P!nk’s acceptance speech for the MTV Video Vanguard Award, as well as “Cover Me in Sunshine,” her duet with her daughter Willow that she released in February.

All I Know So Far: SetList will be accompanied by P!NK: All I Know So Far, a documentary film directed by Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman) that follows P!nk on the Beautiful Trauma World Tour, premiering May 21st on Amazon Prime Video. P!nk will also be releasing an All I Know So Far Limited Edition Zine Set, featuring 80 pages of photographs from the tour shot by Andrew Macpherson. CD copies of All I Know So Far: SetList come bundled with the zine set, which can be preordered from P!nk’s website.

P!nk, All I Know So Far: Setlist Track List

1. Just Like A Pill (Live)
2. Who Knew (Live)
3. Funhouse/Just A Girl (Live)
4. River (Live)
5. Just Give Me A Reason feat. Nate Ruess (Live)
6. Time After Time (Live)
7. Walk Me Home (Live)
8. I Am Here (Live)
9. Fuckin’ Perfect (Live)
10. MTV Video Vanguard Award Speech
11. Cash Cash Remix intro/What About Us (Live)
12. Cover Me In Sunshine
13. All I Know So Far
14. Bohemian Rhapsody (Live)
15. We Are The Champions (Live)
16. So What (Live)

