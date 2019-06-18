Pink Shows the Emotional Toil of Being on Tour in ’90 Days’ Video

Pink released an emotional new video for her song “90 Days” on Tuesday. The track, which features singer-songwriter Wrabel, is from her latest album Hurts 2B Human.

According to a video post from Pink on Instagram, the clip was directed by one of her touring dancers, Remi Bakkar, and shot on location in Portland and Detroit between shows in both cities. It co-stars Pink’s husband Carey Hart, and intimately portrays the emotional toil of being a touring musician with a family. (Pink included a segment from The Ellen Show at the beginning of the music video, where she discusses her two children, Willow and Jameson.)

Pink is currently on tour in Europe, and will resume her North American tour on August 16th in Uniondale, NY. She recently dueted with Chris Stapleton during her two-night New York City stop. She also performed another Hurst 2B Human track, “Hustle,” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!