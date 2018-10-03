DIY Vampires Haunt New York in Pill’s ‘Midtown’ Video

Riding the MTA in late-capitalist-era New York can be a terrifying experience — particularly if the straphanger next to you is a literal member of the undead. This is one of the main takeaways from post-punk band Pill’s new video for “Midtown,” from their upcoming second album, Soft Hell.

The video, which was shot and edited by the band’s own Veronica Torres and Andrew Spaulding, follows a clique of DIY scene vampires (played by Eliza “Suckmaster” Walton, Lanneau “Red Rave” White, Eric “Ahh Badu” Benson and David “Blood Sausage” Colannino) on an odyssey through New York City. One of them is rocking a bold stripe of face paint a la “Electron Blue”-era Michael Stipe, another has a cool-looking cape. Together the vampires paint a basketball black, buy a hot dog from a street vendor and play skee-ball on Coney Island. Many of these activities take place during broad daylight, so maybe they’re just goths? It’s honestly pretty chill. The scariest part of the video is probably when the vamps catch the subway in Bushwick, since, once again, who knows what depths of despair await today’s commuter.

Soft Hell is out October 26th on Mexican Summer. Pill just finished a North American tour; their upcoming dates include New York appearances on October 9th at Elsewhere, October 18th at Trans-Pecos and November 17th at Pioneer Works for Mexican Summer’s 10th anniversary show. No word on whether there will be vampires in attendance at any of those shows.