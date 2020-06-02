 Hear Denzel Curry, Kamasi Washington on Terrace Martin's 'Pig Feet' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
Read Next Peter Gabriel Condemns 'Racist Murder' of George Floyd Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Denzel Curry, Kamasi Washington Guest on Terrace Martin’s Protest Song ‘Pig Feet’

“This video is happening right outside your window,” clip reads

By
Angie Martoccio

Staff Writer

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All

Terrace Martin dropped “Pig Feet” this week, a gut-wrenching new song featuring Denzel Curry, Kamasi Washington, G Perico and battle rapper Daylyt.

Clocking in at nearly six minutes, the clip opens with gunshots accompanied by the statement “This video is happening right outside your window.” A woman (credited as Britney Thomas) screams, “They shot him! He didn’t even have a gun!” over a blaring helicopter.

“Helicopters over my balcony/If the police can’t harass, they wanna smoke every ounce of me,” Washington raps over clips of nationwide protests and police brutality. Daylyt takes the second verse: “Green jackets, the old cats, feel the heat cliff, eclipse/Blacks cover the white light, cats stuck in the twilight.”

The video’s end credits silently roll down the screen, featuring the overwhelming number of black people killed by police —  including Tyree Bell, Breonna Taylor, Sandra Bland and others — with the final line reading George Floyd.

“Someone asked, how do I feel?” Martin said in a statement. “I told them hurt, fearless, angry, aware and fully ready to protect me, my family and my people at all cost. I got together with black men that felt the same way and created a work of truth.”

With protests erupting all over the nation this week, here is a comprehensive list of where you can donate to support those fighting outside your window.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.