 Pierre Kezdy, Bassist for Chicago Punks Naked Raygun, Dead at 58 - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Brothers Osborne Deliver Their First Full-Fledged Rock Record with 'Skeletons'
Home Music Music News

Pierre Kezdy, Bassist for Celebrated Chicago Punks Naked Raygun, Dead at 58

Eighties outfit was a favorite of Dave Grohl, Steve Albini, Fall Out Boy and more

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bassist Pierre Kezdy (left) and Naked Raygun perform at Cabaret Metro in Chicago, Illinois USA on 1st August 1987. (Photo by Stacia Timonere/Getty Images)

Pierre Kezdy, bassist for the revered Chicago punk band Naked Raygun, died at the age of 58 after a battle with cancer.

Stacia Timonere/Getty Images

Pierre Kezdy, the bassist for the influential Chicago punk band Naked Raygun, died Friday, the Chicago Sun Times reports. He was 58.

The cause of death was cancer, and Kezdy reportedly died at a hospice in Glenview, Illinois. In September, Kezdy’s family and friend/Naked Raygun manager Lou Lombardo, launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to cover Kezdy’s rising medical expenses.

Along with his tenure in Naked Raygun, Kezdy played with an array of other punk and hardcore bands, including Pegboy, Strike Under, Arsenal and Trial By Fire

Naked Raygun formed in the early Eighties, though Kezdy didn’t join the band until 1985. He first played on the group’s second album of that year, All Rise, and stayed with them until they split in 1992. Naked Raygun reunited for a one-off show in 1997, then got together again in 2006 for the annual Chicago punk festival, Riot Fest. They released a series of seven-inch singles the following year.

In 2011, Kezdy suffered a stroke that forced him to leave the group, but he was able to rejoin them a few years later. When he was well enough to take the stage, he frequently played a special bass guitar called a “buitar,” created by his friends, that was lighter, smaller and easier to play.

Related

Bunny 'Striker' Lee - reggae record producer at Bedroom Bar, Rivington St, London, UK on 8 November 2015. (Photo by David Corio/Redferns)
Bunny Lee, Influential Reggae Producer, Dead at 79
Johnny Nash, 'I Can See Clearly Now' Singer, Dead at 80

Related

UNFRIENDLY CONFINES: The Beatles playing on camera for the Get Back project. They were stuck in Twickenham Film Studio rather than the more familiar — and comfortable — Abbey Road.
Why Did the Beatles Really Break Up?
20 Essential Grateful Dead Shows

Over the years, Naked Raygun developed a devoted following in the Chicago punk scene and beyond. In the “Chicago” episode of the Foo Fighters’ Sonic Highways TV series, Dave Grohl professed his love for the group after seeing them as a 13-year-old (the Foo Fighters also tapped Naked Raygun to open for them at Wrigley Field in 2015). In that same Sonic Highways episode, Steve Albini — who played with Naked Raygun’s Santiago Durango and Jeff Pezzati in Big Black — called the group “by far my favorite band” from Eighties Chicago. Fall Out Boy and Blink-182/Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba have also professed their love for the group.

In a 2015 interview with The Chicago Ambassador, Kezdy summed up the influence of Naked Raygun, saying “We can look back and say, ‘We were the the guys out there with machetes, blazing a path through the jungle, while other people were able to follow and bring their wagons through easily.’ And what did we get out of it? Sore arms.”

In This Article: Naked Raygun, obit, Obituary

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1344: Bruce Springsteen
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.